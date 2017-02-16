COMING UP: A Madam's Story, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Thimble Tossed! Game Piece Voted Out Of Monopoly Board Game

February 16, 2017 10:13 AM
Filed Under: Monopoly

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — You can still pass “Go” and collect $200 on the Monopoly board, but you soon won’t be able to do it with the thimble game piece.

(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Voters have rejected the thimble, an integral part of the game since being added to Monopoly in 1935. The move is part of a campaign to select the next generation of game pieces.

Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats in an upcoming version.

(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Hasbro Inc. is holding a worldwide contest to let people choose the eight tokens to be included in the next generation of the property acquisition game, based on the real streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Winners will be announced March 19, and will be included in games hitting shelves this August.

By WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Randy Stein says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:52 am

    HUH???? Modernizing the game and its’ playing pieces I can understand. Sure get rid of pieces that today’s children may not recognize (like the top hat, iron, or thimble) but remove the DOG???? That’s crazy!!! Okay, pick a new more recognizable breed, maybe. (Sadly, Scotties are not so popular anymore.) How about a very popular and easy to sculpt AND recognize breed like a BULLDOG??? (English bulldogs or French bulldogs are #4 and #6 on the AKC’s list of most popular dogs.)

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia