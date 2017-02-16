Community Questions I-70 Expansion At Open House

DENVER (CBS4)– People living in the communities directly impacted by the Interstate 70 expansion gathered on Thursday evening in hopes of getting some answers.

People living in the Elyria-Swansea and Globeville neighborhoods in Northeast Denver are upset because they believe the project will tear apart their community.

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s plan is to expand a 10 mile stretch of the interstate from Brighton Boulevard to Chambers Road. The $1.2 billion reconstruction project got the green light from the Federal Highway Administration last month.

Some are upset that they will lose their homes. A total of 56 houses and 17 businesses will be demolished as part of the plan.

They attended Thursday night’s open house in hopes of getting some answers from CDOT.

The project will put part of I-70 underground and create a four-acre park above.

CDOT says it has the funding lined up and it will start construction next year. The project would be completed in about five years.

Opponents believe the interstate could be rerouted somewhere else and preserve the integrity of the neighborhoods.