COMING UP: A Madam's Story, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Community Questions I-70 Expansion At Open House

February 16, 2017 8:26 PM
Filed Under: Candi Cdebaca, CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Elyria-Swansea, Federal Highway Administration, Globeville, I-70 Expansion, Interstate 70, Shailen Bhatt

DENVER (CBS4)– People living in the communities directly impacted by the Interstate 70 expansion gathered on Thursday evening in hopes of getting some answers.

People living in the Elyria-Swansea and Globeville neighborhoods in Northeast Denver are upset because they believe the project will tear apart their community.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s plan is to expand a 10 mile stretch of the interstate from Brighton Boulevard to Chambers Road. The $1.2 billion reconstruction project got the green light from the Federal Highway Administration last month.

Some are upset that they will lose their homes. A total of 56 houses and 17 businesses will be demolished as part of the plan.

They attended Thursday night’s open house in hopes of getting some answers from CDOT.

The project will put part of I-70 underground and create a four-acre park above.

CDOT says it has the funding lined up and it will start construction next year. The project would be completed in about five years.

Opponents believe the interstate could be rerouted somewhere else and preserve the integrity of the neighborhoods.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip
LOVE LUZIA 'ENCHANTING ESCAPE TO MEXICO' FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia