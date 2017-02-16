Teen Skier Who Died In Tree Collision Was From Texas

WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A 17-year-old girl is the latest person to die at a Colorado ski resort.
The teenager hit her head on a tree on Wednesday afternoon at Winter Park resort.
The crash happened on an intermediate trail, and the ski patrol said she wasn’t wearing a helmet. The Associated Press reported that she was Alicyn Mitcham of Colmesneil, Texas, and that she fell on the Forget-Me-Not run in the Parsenn Bowl.
The crash marks the second death involving a skier in Colorado in less than a week.
A 26-year-old skier died after falling on an expert run at Breckenridge on Friday. He was wearing a helmet but suffered severe head trauma.