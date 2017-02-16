COMING UP: A Madam's Story, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

2 Indicted In Deadly House Fire In Arvada

February 16, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: Arvada, Arvada Fire Department, Arvada Fire Protection District, Arvada Police Department, Colorado Department Of Health Care Policy And Financing, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Jefferson County, Parker Personal Care Homes, Parker Personal Care Homes Inc., Scott Parker, Tanya Marie Bell

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Two women have been indicted in connection to a deadly house fire in Arvada last year.

Two women and a child died when the fire broke out at the assisted living home on the corner of Robb Street and Allendale Drive, just across the street from Arvada West High School in May 2016.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Court documents state that Mary Turner and Shana Moore were smoking outside the home. They put out the cigarettes in a table on the porch but they were still smoldering and that’s what started the fire.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The women face criminal negligence charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip
LOVE LUZIA 'ENCHANTING ESCAPE TO MEXICO' FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia