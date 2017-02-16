2 Indicted In Deadly House Fire In Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Two women have been indicted in connection to a deadly house fire in Arvada last year.
Two women and a child died when the fire broke out at the assisted living home on the corner of Robb Street and Allendale Drive, just across the street from Arvada West High School in May 2016.
Court documents state that Mary Turner and Shana Moore were smoking outside the home. They put out the cigarettes in a table on the porch but they were still smoldering and that’s what started the fire.
The women face criminal negligence charges.