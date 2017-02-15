Police Body Cam Video Shows Moment That Led To Cop’s Firing

DENVER (CBS4) – Video evidence released by the Denver District Attorney’s office shows why a 48-year-old former Denver police officer recently resigned from his job.

The video is from former Officer Julian Archuleta’s police body camera, and it captures him handling money at a crime scene.

Last fall, Julian Archuleta assisted fellow police officers in north Denver. Two suspects had fired shots in the officers’ direction, fled in an SUV and crashed.

When Archuleta got to the scene, he snapped photographs of evidence.

Paramedics treated a suspect and left his clothes behind.

Police say it was after Archuleta searched the suspect’s clothing that a stack of cash appeared inside the vehicle.

Then, Archuleta’s body worn camera captures him handling at least one $100 bill.

Later, an officer checking the footage realized no $100 bills were checked in as evidence.

When questioned, Archuleta told police he found 12 $100 bills that “must have fallen into” his bag. He turned over the money and was placed on leave while his criminal case played out.

Late last week, Archuletta pleaded guilty to official misconduct and theft and was immediately sentenced to probation. After his conviction, his attorney went directly to the police department and and submitted Archuletta’s resignation.

As a 12 year veteran of the department, Archuleta had once been honored for paying out of his own pocket to help a family in need.