Mother Of 4 Defies Deportation Order, Takes Sanctuary In Church

February 15, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Centennial, First Unitarian Society of Denver, Jeanette Vizguerra

DENVER (CBS4)– A mother of four is defying a deportation order by taking sanctuary at a church in Denver.

Jeanette Vizguerra came to the United States illegally 14 years ago. She declined to meet with immigration officials in Centennial on Wednesday because of fears that she would be deported.

Jeanette Vizguerra (credit: CBS)

Jeanette Vizguerra (credit: CBS)

Her Stay of Deportation expired last week. She was concerned that if she met with immigration officials, she would be deported.

Dozens of supporters rallied in Centennial, calling for immigration officials to allow Vizguerra to stay.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

She has taken sanctuary in the First Unitarian Society of Denver church located at 1400 N Lafayette St. in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. She says she has been fighting to stay in this country for the last eight years.

“This is not just an attack on me but an attack on the whole immigrant community,” said Vizguerra. “We have to look and see what we’re going to do, how we’re going to take action to protect ourselves.”

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Vizguerra has been convicted of possession of forged documents.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Shawn Neudauer released this statement to CBS4: “Vizguerra-Ramirez is an ICE enforcement priority. Ms. Vizguerra-Ramirez’s request for another Stay of Removal was denied Feb. 15, 2017 by the ICE Denver Field Office.”

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ron Hatfield says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    “This is not just an attack on me but an attack on the whole immigrant community,” No, it’s a legal procedure.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip
LOVE LUZIA 'ENCHANTING ESCAPE TO MEXICO' FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia