CSU Looked Into Larry Eustachy’s Behavior In 2013-14

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) – Colorado State University looked into basketball coach Larry Eustachy in 2013-14 for creating an atmosphere of “fear and intimidation” among his players.

In documents obtained by the Coloradoan and posted online Wednesday night, Eustachy acknowledged he “crossed the line” and later said he would “go way over the line at times” when asked about the atmosphere within the program by former athletic director Jack Graham. The documents also said the coach called players derogatory names, threw chairs, soda cans and erasers, along with punching a whiteboard.

Graham wrote to Eustachy in March 2014, saying the “behaviors we discussed shall not occur again or the University will terminate its contract with you for just cause.”

Colorado State hired Eustachy in 2012. The school wouldn’t comment to The Associated Press.

In a statement provided to the Coloradoan, Eustachy said: “I am deeply disappointed on a very personal level that someone chose to publicize confidential information from my personnel file. That said, I fully recognize that I’m not perfect. I have my faults and strive every day to be better than I was yesterday.”

The Coloradoan said the investigation included interviews with 14 players and athletic department staff members. It also said the investigation spanned 99 days during the 2013-14 season.

The Rams (18-9, 10-4 Mountain West) are atop the conference this season despite having only seven players after three others were ruled ineligible in early January.

Eustachy resigned as head coach at Iowa State in 2003 when photos of him partying with students surfaced. Soon after, Eustachy went into rehabilitation to treat alcoholism.

Following a year away from basketball, he was given another opportunity at Southern Mississippi before arriving in Fort Collins.

