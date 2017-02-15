Colorado Group Tries To Lure Outdoor Retailer Show From Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Colorado land conservation group is highlighting why the state would be a better home for the Outdoor Retailer show than Salt Lake City with advertisements in Utah’s two largest newspapers.
The half-page advertisements from Conservation Colorado ran Wednesday in The Salt Lake Tribune and Deseret News as show organizers consider moving the show after two decades in Utah.
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and the state’s Republican leaders are facing backlash from the outdoor industry for their calls to have President Donald Trump rescind the new Bears Ears National Monument in Utah.
The ads jab Utah for its public lands stance and poke fun at the state’s conservative culture.
“We have stronger beer. We have taller peaks. We have higher recreation. But most of all, we love our public lands,” the ad says.
By BRADY McCOMBS, Associated Press
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)