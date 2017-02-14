Woman Who Is 8-Months Pregnant Robbed At Gunpoint

February 14, 2017 3:40 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – There were terrifying moments for a woman in Colorado Springs who is eight months pregnant.

Bailey Napier was ending her night shift at a Subway restaurant last Sunday and was about to lock up when two masked men walked in and pointed a gun at her.

(credit: CBS)

She said one of the robbers wore a mask similar to one worn in the movie “The Purge.” The other had a t-shirt covering his face.

“The first thing I said was, ‘Please don’t hurt me, I’m 8 months pregnant,'” she said.

Bailey Napier (credit: CBS)

The robbers got away with some cash.

Police got fingerprints because the robbers didn’t wear gloves.

(credit: CBS)

“I just can’t believe they had a nerve to point a gun at an 8-month, a pregnant person who’s 8 months along, that’s ridiculous,” Napier said.

Investigators are waiting to look at surveillance video.

