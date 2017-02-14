Woman Who Is 8-Months Pregnant Robbed At Gunpoint

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – There were terrifying moments for a woman in Colorado Springs who is eight months pregnant.
Bailey Napier was ending her night shift at a Subway restaurant last Sunday and was about to lock up when two masked men walked in and pointed a gun at her.
She said one of the robbers wore a mask similar to one worn in the movie “The Purge.” The other had a t-shirt covering his face.
“The first thing I said was, ‘Please don’t hurt me, I’m 8 months pregnant,'” she said.
The robbers got away with some cash.
Police got fingerprints because the robbers didn’t wear gloves.
“I just can’t believe they had a nerve to point a gun at an 8-month, a pregnant person who’s 8 months along, that’s ridiculous,” Napier said.
Investigators are waiting to look at surveillance video.