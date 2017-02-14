McCoy: Returning To Broncos Was ‘Easy Decision’

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – After four seasons as head coach in San Diego, Mike McCoy is trading in powder blue for navy and will be back on the sidelines at Mile High in 2017.

McCoy, who was fired by the Chargers after a 5-11 season, was the Broncos offensive coordinator from 2009-2012 and coached quarterbacks Tim Tebow, Kyle Orton and Peyton Manning during his first stint here.

“We won a lot of football games with a lot of different players,” said McCoy reflecting on his time in Denver. “When you get the phone call to come back here, it was an easy decision to make.”

High on McCoy’s priority list will be fixing the offensive line and finding a starting quarterback. Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch will battle for the starting quarterback job throughout training camp.

“I’m excited to work with both of them,” said McCoy. “The one key thing with these guys is the system we have, and the one that we’ll install, they’re going to love.”

McCoy put a big emphasis on improving the offensive line as well.

“They can play better. They will play better,” said McCoy. “Our offense will go as far as our offensive line will take them.”

The Broncos ranked 27th in total offense in 2016, a far cry from their Top 5 ranking during McCoy’s final season as offensive coordinator in 2012.

“We’ve got to improve as a football team, and as an offense,” said McCoy.

Only time will tell if he can be the fix.

