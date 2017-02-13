COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos offensive lineman Max Garcia. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Rival High Schools Team Up After Student’s Death

February 13, 2017 4:04 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Two rival high schools in Colorado Springs teamed up to help after the death of a student.

Cyp Cisneros was a junior at Mitchell High School. He died after he was struck by a car on his way to school earlier this month.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Doherty High School and Palmer High School are in the same school district. They used their traditional rivalry game to host a fundraiser to Cisneros’ family.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“We can fall in and I’ll show that we care about each other even though were from different schools,” said Mitchel High School cheerleader Shamans Dabney.

“It really and truly pulls the district 11 family together when we need to be put together,” said Doherty High School Athletic Director Chris Noll.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The high schools sold T-shirts for $10 each. The students raised $15,000 for the family to cover funeral expenses.

