Mother Who Lost Baby To Kidnapper In 1986 Dies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The woman who lost her baby to a kidnapper nearly 31 years ago has died after a battle with cancer.
Bernice Abeyta lost her son Christopher more than 30 years ago. He was just seven months old in July 1986 when he was snatched from his crib in his bedroom in the family’s Colorado Springs home in the middle of the night.
Before she died, she told CBS4’s sister station KKTV in Colorado Springs that she wanted to know what happened to her baby boy.
“When Christopher disappeared it was like I lost my future,” said Abeyta.
Christopher’s kidnapping remains a cold case with no named suspects and no new clues.
Until her dying day, Bernice believed justice would be served for her son Christopher, stolen from his crib nearly 31 years ago.
“They’re going to have to face the facts someday that they didn’t help the parent of a missing child find their child and they’re going to have to pay for that,” said Abeyta.
Bernice died in her Colorado Springs home surrounded by family. They will hold a celebration of life memorial for Bernice on Feb. 18.