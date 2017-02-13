COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos offensive lineman Max Garcia. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Mother Who Lost Baby To Kidnapper In 1986 Dies

February 13, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: Bernice Abeyta, Christopher Abeyta, Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The woman who lost her baby to a kidnapper nearly 31 years ago has died after a battle with cancer.

Bernice Abeyta lost her son Christopher more than 30 years ago. He was just seven months old in July 1986 when he was snatched from his crib in his bedroom in the family’s Colorado Springs home in the middle of the night.

Christopher Abeyta (credit: CBS)

Before she died, she told CBS4’s sister station KKTV in Colorado Springs that she wanted to know what happened to her baby boy.

“When Christopher disappeared it was like I lost my future,” said Abeyta.

Bernice Abeyta (credit: CBS)

Christopher’s kidnapping remains a cold case with no named suspects and no new clues.

Christopher Abeyta (credit: CBS)

LINK: Facebook – Find Christopher

Until her dying day, Bernice believed justice would be served for her son Christopher, stolen from his crib nearly 31 years ago.

Christopher Abeyta (credit: CBS)

“They’re going to have to face the facts someday that they didn’t help the parent of a missing child find their child and they’re going to have to pay for that,” said Abeyta.

Age progression image of Christopher Abeyta (credit: CBS)

Bernice died in her Colorado Springs home surrounded by family. They will hold a celebration of life memorial for Bernice on Feb. 18.

