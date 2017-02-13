Following Grammys, Metallica Announces Tour Stop In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Following their performance at the Grammys with Lady Gaga, Metallica announced details of their North American tour.
And it includes a stop in Denver.
The North American leg of their tour in support of their new album kicks off in Baltimore on May 10.
The bad will come through Denver on June 7, playing at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, with Volbeat and Avenged Sevenfold.
The tour wraps up in Edmonton on Aug. 16.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 17, with presale tickets available earlier.