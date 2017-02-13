COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos offensive lineman Max Garcia. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Following Grammys, Metallica Announces Tour Stop In Denver

February 13, 2017 9:25 AM
DENVER (CBS4) – Following their performance at the Grammys with Lady Gaga, Metallica announced details of their North American tour.

And it includes a stop in Denver.

The North American leg of their tour in support of their new album kicks off in Baltimore on May 10.

The bad will come through Denver on June 7, playing at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, with Volbeat and Avenged Sevenfold.

The tour wraps up in Edmonton on Aug. 16.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 17, with presale tickets available earlier.

LINK: Metallica Tour And Ticket Information

