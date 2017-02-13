COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos offensive lineman Max Garcia. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Colorado Mountain College, Lake County Schools On Lockout

February 13, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Mountain College, Leadville

LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Mountain College in Leadville was placed on lockout Monday morning to due what is being called an “active threat” in the area. One person was arrested in connection with the investigation.

Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist with the evacuation of the campus. All classrooms and office buildings on campus were evacuated Monday morning starting at 9:40 a.m.

(credit: CBS)

All schools in Lake County were placed on lockout a short time later.

According to the sheriff’s office, a bomb threat was reported on the campus at 9:20 a.m.

Those who are not on the Colorado Mountain College campus are urged to stay away until the lockout is lifted.

The suspect has not been identified. It is unclear what motivated the bomb threat.

