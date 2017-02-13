COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos offensive lineman Max Garcia. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Branson Airport To Offer 5 Routes, Including Denver, Starting May 25

February 13, 2017 1:22 PM
Filed Under: Branson Airport, Jeff Bourk

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Branson Airport says it will offer flights this year to Austin, Dallas and Houston, Texas, as well as Chicago and Denver.

The airport said Monday the flights will be operated by Via Airlines May 25 through Sept. 5.

Branson Airport Executive Director Jeff Bourk said he didn’t know if additional routes might be added later.

Since Southwest and Frontier airlines pulled out of Branson in 2014, the privately owned and operated airport has offered public charter flights to try and demonstrate a demand for air service from Branson and lure a mainline carrier back.

In 2016, the airport had 5,944 boarding passengers, a drop of 62.2 percent from the previous year. The airport opened in 2009 and peaked in 2013 at 113,584 boarding passengers.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

