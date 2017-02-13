2 Arrested Following Murder At Apartments

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were led out of an apartment complex in Thornton in handcuffs Monday morning after a homicide investigation that prompted authorities to evacuate the building.
Police told CBS4 they were looking for a man and woman in their investigation before daybreak. Not soon after it got light, SWAT team members could be seen walking out a woman in a black shirt and a man in a red shirt.
Police initially responded to the Renaissance apartment building’s parking lot at 368 East 88th Avenue on a report of a person being shot and killed at 3:41 a.m.
A large police presence was at the crime scene before daybreak and tenants were being evacuated as part of the investigation.
Authorities said a man and a woman suspected in the shooting were spotted running away afterwards. Witnesses said they ran into the apartment building.
Police surrounded the building and officers could be seen with rifles drawn in their patrols.
“We’ve got a clear and safe way out of the facility and into the area where we know that it’s a safe zone. So it’s going to be a door-to-door knocking on these apartments, waking people up and getting them to a safe location,” said Thornton police spokesman Matt Barnes.