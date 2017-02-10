Wind Gusts Topple Semis On I-70

By Andrea Flores

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Strong gusts of wind caused delays and closures along Interstate 70 on Friday after some semis toppled off the road.

The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a high wind restriction for high profile vehicles between Silverthorne and Beaver Brook.

Driver David Veal says it is better to be safe than sorry, “You’ve seen high wind, you’ve seen guys roll over, and I don’t want to be that guy. I’m going home one way or another.”

But even truckers who pulled off to avoid dangerous conditions in Georgetown couldn’t escape strong winds.

Drivers say restrictions caused delays to personal and professional obligations.

“This is kind of my free time that I was hoping to spend with my girlfriend in Las Vegas,” said Davis Waldo.

Brian Miller says the detour has it’s setbacks.

“It puts you in a bind for a couple weeks until you get caught back up,” Miller said. “We have to get a hold of shippers and receivers, and see what we can do about getting [shipments] delayed to another time.”

Restrictions along I-70, between Silverthorne and Beaver Brook, were lifted for all vehicles by 2 p.m. Friday.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.