Fire Burns Near Homes In Boulder Foothills

February 10, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Wagonwheel Gap Road, Wildfires

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire broke out Friday morning in the Boulder foothills, and more than 150 homes were placed on a mandatory evacuation order.

The fire, which was being referred to as the Wagonwheel Gap Road Fire, was described as being approximately 3 to 5 acres at 9 a.m.

No one was hurt in the fire, which was located near Rogers Road and Wagonwheel Gap Road, not far from Lee Hill Road.

