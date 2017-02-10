Fire Burns Near Homes In Boulder Foothills

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire broke out Friday morning in the Boulder foothills, and more than 150 homes were placed on a mandatory evacuation order.
The fire, which was being referred to as the Wagonwheel Gap Road Fire, was described as being approximately 3 to 5 acres at 9 a.m.
No one was hurt in the fire, which was located near Rogers Road and Wagonwheel Gap Road, not far from Lee Hill Road.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.