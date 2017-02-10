COMING UP: Don't miss the GRAMMYs on CBS4! The live broadcast begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday! (Awards Preview)

SnowStang Service To The Slopes Begins Saturday

February 10, 2017 9:44 PM
Filed Under: Bustang, CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, I-70, Interstate 70, Shailen Bhatt, Skiing, SnowStang

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation launches its SnowStang service on Saturday in hopes of easing congestion on Interstate 70.

The agency will put SnowStang on the I-70 corridor, a new part of the Bustang regional bus service.

A Bustang (credit: CBS)

On February 11 and 24, CDOT will run buses to six ski resorts with round-trip prices starting at $45.

This service is specifically designed for skiers and boarders.

“SnowStang goes directly to each resort plus our drivers have the ability to access the shoulder for bypassing eastbound traffic congestion,” explains CDOT’s Division of Transit and Rail Director Mark Imhoff in a news release.

(credit: CBS)

The SnowStang pick-up and drop-off point will be at the RTD Park-n-Ride at the Federal Center in Lakewood, that’s near 6th Avenue and Union Boulevard.

The bus service will go to A-Basin, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Vail and Winter Park.

CDOT says if the program is successful, it will consider running the route more often next winter.

