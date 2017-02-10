Jeffco Schools To Close Pleasant View Elementary

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County will close one elementary school and spare four schools in a plan to make up a budget gap.
Jeffco Schools had considering closing Peck, Pennington, Pleasant View, Stober and Swanson elementary schools along with some staff positions.
The district has to make up a $20 million budget shortfall after two failed ballot measures that would have raised the necessary money.
Thursday night, administrators met with concerned parents and students in a meeting to discuss the best plan.
In the end, Jeffco School Board members decided to close Pleasant View Elementary School. The final budget will be submitted later this springs.