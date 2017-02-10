COMING UP: Don't miss the GRAMMYs on CBS4! The live broadcast begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday! (Awards Preview)

Jeffco Schools To Close Pleasant View Elementary

February 10, 2017 4:15 PM
Filed Under: Golden, Jefferson County, Jefferson County School District, Pleasant View Elementary, Wheat Ridge High School

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County will close one elementary school and spare four schools in a plan to make up a budget gap.

Jeffco Schools had considering closing Peck, Pennington, Pleasant View, Stober and Swanson elementary schools along with some staff positions.

(credit: CBS)

The district has to make up a $20 million budget shortfall after two failed ballot measures that would have raised the necessary money.

The line outside of the meeting (credit: CBS)

Thursday night, administrators met with concerned parents and students in a meeting to discuss the best plan.

In the end, Jeffco School Board members decided to close Pleasant View Elementary School. The final budget will be submitted later this springs.

