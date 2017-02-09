Survey: Colorado Ranks As 2nd-Best For Singles

DENVER (CBS4) – A new survey says Colorado is one of the very best places in the country for singles who are looking for love.
WalletHub, the personal finance website, ranked Colorado No. 2 among the states and the District of Columbia.
The state of Washington ranked as the best place for singles. California, Montana and South Dakota were the next best states after Colorado for romance.
WalletHub said it compiled the rankings by looking at 23 indicators, including: the share of single adults, online dating opportunities and the cost of movies.
Earlier this week, U.S. News & World Report ranked Denver as the second best city to live in in the country.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)