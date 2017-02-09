School Closure Plan To Be Discussed In Jefferson County

February 9, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: Golden, Jeffco Schools, Jefferson County, Jefferson County School Board, Peck, Pennington, Pleasant View, Stober, Swanson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Jefferson County School Board will discuss a plan to reallocate money to ensure competitive pay for teachers on Thursday evening. That plan includes closing schools and eliminating more than 100 staff positions.

The schools on the list include Peck, Pennington, Pleasant View, Stober and Swanson.schools School Closure Plan To Be Discussed In Jefferson County

This comes after officials were told they need to come up with $20 million to pay for other employees’ compensation and benefits so those employees stay with the district.

The Jeffco School Board will vote on the closures at 6 p.m. Thursday at

Jeffco Public Schools Headquarters located at 1829 Denver West Drive  in

Golden.

