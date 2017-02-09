‘Heartbroken’: Woman Wants Burglar To Return Husband’s Ashes

By Andrea Flores

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A Longmont woman is pleading for her husband’s ashes to be returned after they were stolen from her home Tuesday afternoon.

Jeff Nazzaro’s final wish before he passed away in 2012 was for his ashes to be spread at sea. Now his widow, Mary Nazzaro, fears her family may never have that closure after his ashes were stolen from her dresser.

“They’re heartbroken,” Mary said of her family.

Mary walked into her bedroom Tuesday to find the ashes, tucked away in a cigar humidor, missing.

Rose pedals from Jeff’s funeral and their wedding bands we also gone.

“A blessed Virgin Mary sat on top of the box,” Mary said. “My wedding bands were on top, everything was moved to the side, and the box was missing.”

Mary believes the thief thought the humidor was a jewelry box. Instead of getting away with jewelry, Mary says the burglar got away with her high school sweetheart and husband of 36 years.

“I just really wasn’t ready to let him go,” said the widow.

Mary hopes whoever took the box brings it back.

“To think that those ashes are on the roadside, or in the trash someplace, I’m not going to be able to rest until I have closure,” Mary said. “All I’d like to have back are those ashes.”

Anyone with information of the ashes whereabouts is asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 441-3600.

