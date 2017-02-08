‘The Christians’ Questions What Is Faith

COMING UP: Dave's Fight For Life, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

February 8, 2017 4:34 PM
Filed Under: Kevin Kilner, Lucas Hnath, The Christians, The Denver Center for the Performing Arts, The Denver Center Theater Company

“The Christians” has been called “a moving exploration of faith” featuring live music at every performance. It’s playing at the Stage Theatre from January 27th – February 26th. For tickets & information go to a special webpage for “The Christians” at www.denvercenter.org.

DENVER (CBS4) – “The Christians”, a new play by Lucas Hnath, asks a pointed question.

"The Christians" (credit: DCPA)

If the faith of the person you follow changes, do you continue to follow that person? Do you follow the pastor, or the philosophy?

Kevin Kilner in "The Christians" (credit DCPA)

With Kevin Kilner as “Pastor Paul”, it’s a tough question that the audience is forced to face.

"The Christians" (credit: DCPA)

The growing battle between Pastors Paul and Joshua over the existence of Hell is fascinating and you find yourself drawn into the question no matter where you stand in the faith.

"The Christians" (credit: DCPA)

It’s a challenging journey into a question that threatens to tear one church apart. A simple question with a powerful consequence that you’ll continue asking yourself well after the show is done.

