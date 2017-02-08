COMING UP: Dave's Fight For Life, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Colorado Dems Reintroduce Old Idea On Transportation Funding

February 8, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Crisanta Duran, State Capitol, State Legislature, Transportation Funding

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Democratic House leadership says any effort to create a permanent funding source for the state’s roads must not affect education spending.

House Speaker Crisanta Duran said Wednesday she’s “optimistically cautious” that talks with Republican leaders in the Senate will produce a roads funding bill — or ballot measure to be referred to voters — this session.

But there’s little sign that progress has been made on what was supposed to be one of the session’s top priorities.

Colorado roads projects face a $9 billion backlog — plus a $1 billion maintenance bill each year.

Duran reintroduced an idea rejected by Republican leaders — using income from a state hospital fund to help pay for roads while not hurting education spending.

