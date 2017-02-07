Police Nab Suspect In Approximately 46 Business Burglaries

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Fort Collins have arrested a suspect they say has been on a six-month burglary spree at local businesses.
According to police, Gary Baumann, 34, was arrested last Friday and believe he’s responsible for a burglary spree “that cost local businesses at least $25,000 in damage and property loss.”
“During these incidents, the suspect broke into local businesses, caused damage and stole property. Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified Baumann as the primary suspect in approximately 46 burglaries,” police said in a statement.
Police executed a search warrant at Baumann’s home yielded and say they found more evidence linking him to the burglaries.
Baumann faces charges of second-degree burglary, theft, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.
“Baumann is also the suspect in similar business burglaries in Boulder County,” police said.
Additional Information From Fort Collins Police Services
Anyone with information regarding these incidents, who has not already spoken to police, is encouraged to contact Detective Bryan Vogel at 970-416-2392.