Dog Rescuer ‘At A Loss For Words’ After Theft Of Cash, Puppy

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – For Scott Cromer, rescuing puppies is more than just a job.

Cromer works at Lifeline Puppy Rescue, and on Saturday he learned someone broke into their Brighton facility and stole one of the puppies there.

“It’s just so heartbreaking, and these volunteers put their heart and soul into this and to see this happen? I’m at a loss for words,” Cromer told CBS4.

While preparing for an adoption event on Saturday morning, volunteers noticed Teddy, a 10-week-old puppy, was missing. His sibling was still in the locked kennel they shared.

A large amount of cash the group kept on hand was also determined to be missing.

“That is what really troubles me — and I have struggled with that over the last couple of days — is that someone did take advantage of us,” Cromer said.

Cromer says Lifeline’s facility hasn’t been updated in more than 20 years. The money that was stolen was going to go to renovations.

“For somebody to come in and take that cash when we are in the process of trying to building a new facility not only hurts just that puppy but all of the future puppies that we potentially could help,” he said.

A $1,000 reward is now being offered for the safe return of Teddy.

“We just want the puppy back. That is the only thing we care about,” Cromer said. “We want to make sure it can find its forever loving family.”