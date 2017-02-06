Police Arrest Suspect In ATM Shooting, Attempted Robbery

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Wheat Ridge police have arrested a suspect they believe shot a woman during an early-morning attempted robbery at an ATM on Feb. 1.

Officials say it happened around 5 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Chase Bank near W. 38th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. Police released surveillance photos taken during the attempted robbery at the ATM.

Investigators say the victim had to get out of her vehicle to use the ATM at the bank. That’s when she noticed a man with a handgun approaching her on a bike, so she got back into her car in an attempt to get away.

Police say the suspect opened the car door and fired one round at the woman.

She was shot in the shoulder, but managed to get away. She drove herself to Lutheran Hospital for treatment and was released.

Her four-year-old son was in the car at the time of the shooting but was unharmed.

Police arrested Markeith Burton-Fleming on Friday after searching his home and finding evidence that linked him to the shooting and attempted robbery.

Burton-Fleming remains in custody at the Jefferson County Detention Center on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.