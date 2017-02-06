COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco Mark Schlereth. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Police Arrest Suspect In ATM Shooting, Attempted Robbery

February 6, 2017 3:47 PM
Filed Under: ATM, Chase Bank, Markeith Burton-Fleming, W. 38th Avenue, Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Wheat Ridge police have arrested a suspect they believe shot a woman during an early-morning attempted robbery at an ATM on Feb. 1.

Officials say it happened around 5 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Chase Bank near W. 38th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. Police released surveillance photos taken during the attempted robbery at the ATM.

(credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

(credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

Investigators say the victim had to get out of her vehicle to use the ATM at the bank. That’s when she noticed a man with a handgun approaching her on a bike, so she got back into her car in an attempt to get away.

Police say the suspect opened the car door and fired one round at the woman.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

She was shot in the shoulder, but managed to get away. She drove herself to Lutheran Hospital for treatment and was released.

Her four-year-old son was in the car at the time of the shooting but was unharmed.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Police arrested Markeith Burton-Fleming on Friday after searching his home and finding evidence that linked him to the shooting and attempted robbery.

Markeith Burton-Fleming (credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

Markeith Burton-Fleming (credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

Burton-Fleming remains in custody at the Jefferson County Detention Center on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

