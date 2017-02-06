COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco Mark Schlereth. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Deadly Road Rage Trial Involving Off-Duty Officer Begins

February 6, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: Ault, Blair Jackson, Esteban Moreno Jr., Evans, Greeley, Weld County, Weld County Court

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The trial for a former Ault police officer accused in a deadly road rage crash began Monday.

Blair Jackson is accused in the case. The crash happened on June 1, 2016 on Highway 85 between Platteville and Gilcrest.

Esteban Moreno Jr., 39, of Evans was killed in the crash.

Blair Jackson (credit: CBS)

Blair Jackson in court on Monday (credit: CBS)

Investigators say Jackson and Moreno were speeding and tailgating each other. They say at one point Jackson cut the other car off, causing Moreno to lose control and crash.

Jackson was off-duty and on his way from work at the time.

