Deadly Road Rage Trial Involving Off-Duty Officer Begins

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The trial for a former Ault police officer accused in a deadly road rage crash began Monday.
Blair Jackson is accused in the case. The crash happened on June 1, 2016 on Highway 85 between Platteville and Gilcrest.
Esteban Moreno Jr., 39, of Evans was killed in the crash.
Investigators say Jackson and Moreno were speeding and tailgating each other. They say at one point Jackson cut the other car off, causing Moreno to lose control and crash.
Jackson was off-duty and on his way from work at the time.