CSU Football Player Honored With Founders Day Medallion

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The late Lt. Col. John Mosley will be honored by his Alma mater Colorado State University with the Founders Day Medallion.
Mosley, CSU’s first black football student-athlete, earned his degree from CSU in 1943.
He was also a member of the original Tuskegee Airmen and flew combat missions over Europe in World War II.
Mosley is the eighth recipient of the Founders Day Medallion.
He graduated from Manuel High School in Denver before attended CSU, then Colorado A&M.
Mosley died in May 2015 at the age of 93.