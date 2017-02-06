COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco Mark Schlereth. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

CSU Football Player Honored With Founders Day Medallion

February 6, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Colorado State University, CSU, Fort Collins, Founders Day Medallion, John Mosley

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The late Lt. Col. John Mosley will be honored by his Alma mater Colorado State University with the Founders Day Medallion.

Mosley, CSU’s first black football student-athlete, earned his degree from CSU in 1943.

He was also a member of the original Tuskegee Airmen and flew combat missions over Europe in World War II.

John Mosley (credit: CBS)

Mosley is the eighth recipient of the Founders Day Medallion.

He graduated from Manuel High School in Denver before attended CSU, then Colorado A&M.

Mosley died in May 2015 at the age of 93.

