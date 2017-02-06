Colorado Gun Debate Limps On Through Unrelenting Stalemate

DENVER (AP) — Colorado senators arranged themselves in familiar partisan lines Monday as they limped through another gun debate that seems destined for a stalemate.
The Republican Senate advanced two bills favored by gun-rights activists.
One would enhance handgun-training requirements for guards at public schools, a bill that would also open the door to armed teachers in certain districts. The measure passed on a party-line vote Monday, though it faces certain doom in the House, which is controlled by Democrats who oppose the idea.
Another bill revived a long debate over ammunition magazines.
Lawmakers limited ammunition magazines to 15 rounds after the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting; Republicans call the limit useless and have voted every year since to repeal it. The bill approved Monday elicited little debate compared to previous attempts.
