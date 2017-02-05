Springs Officer Injured By Suspected Drunk Driver

February 5, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Whitney Huskin

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a Colorado Springs police officer was injured when a woman suspected of driving under the influence struck his cruiser with a truck.

Police say 22-year-old Whitney Huskin hit the cruiser early Sunday while driving eastbound into a city intersection. The cruiser was traveling northbound when it was hit.

The officer, whose name wasn’t released, was treated for minor injuries.

Huskin was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

LOVE LUZIA 'ENCHANTING ESCAPE TO MEXICO' FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES
GIRLS & SCIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia