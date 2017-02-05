Springs Officer Injured By Suspected Drunk Driver

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a Colorado Springs police officer was injured when a woman suspected of driving under the influence struck his cruiser with a truck.
Police say 22-year-old Whitney Huskin hit the cruiser early Sunday while driving eastbound into a city intersection. The cruiser was traveling northbound when it was hit.
The officer, whose name wasn’t released, was treated for minor injuries.
Huskin was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
