2 Officers Hurt In Weld County Arrest

February 5, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Frederick, Kristin Lipsky, Weld County, Weld County Sheriff's Office

FREDERICK, Colo. (AP) — A Weld County sheriff’s deputy and a Frederick police officer have been injured while arresting a knife-wielding woman during a domestic dispute.

The deputy was cut on the side of the head and had puncture wounds to the neck and a bite on the forearm in Saturday’s incident. He was treated at a local hospital.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kristin Lipsky faces charges of felony menacing, first degree assault, and possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She was being held at Weld County Jail.

The officers, whose names were not released, were responding to a report in unincorporated Weld County of a woman threatening family members with a knife.

The sheriff’s office says the woman attacked the deputy after a shot from a stun gun had no effect.

