Slick Roads Cause Multiple-Car Pileup On Parker Road

February 3, 2017 7:36 AM
Filed Under: Aurora, Car Accident, Parker Road

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Slick roads caused a multiple-car pileup in Aurora Friday morning.

The crash happened on Parker Road between East Belleview Avenue and South Chambers Road, and the southbound lanes of Parker Road were blocked at 7 a.m. after the accident.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

As many as 18 cars were involved, including a school. No children were on board. Minor injuries were reported.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Some of the cars that were involved skidded of the road and into a field.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Roads were icy in patches for the second straight morning in Arapahoe and Douglas counties as freezing drizzle continued to fall.

Another crash with minor injuries and involving multiple cars took place soon afterwards on northbound Parker Road at Interstate 225. That was reported as having five cars involved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

LOVE LUZIA 'ENCHANTING ESCAPE TO MEXICO' FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES
GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia