Slick Roads Cause Multiple-Car Pileup On Parker Road

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Slick roads caused a multiple-car pileup in Aurora Friday morning.
The crash happened on Parker Road between East Belleview Avenue and South Chambers Road, and the southbound lanes of Parker Road were blocked at 7 a.m. after the accident.
As many as 18 cars were involved, including a school. No children were on board. Minor injuries were reported.
Some of the cars that were involved skidded of the road and into a field.
Roads were icy in patches for the second straight morning in Arapahoe and Douglas counties as freezing drizzle continued to fall.
Another crash with minor injuries and involving multiple cars took place soon afterwards on northbound Parker Road at Interstate 225. That was reported as having five cars involved.