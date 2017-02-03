Police Arrest Suspect In 2-Year-Old’s Death

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Westminster arrested a man accused in the death of a 2-year-old little girl.
On Jan. 26, officers rushed to a home in the 5500 block of 79th Avenue on reports of a 2-year-old female who was not breathing.
She was rushed to the hospital where it was determined that she had significant injuries and she was placed on life support.
She was removed from life support on Friday and succumbed to her injuries.
Officers arrested Joseph Barela on first-degree murder charges on Friday. He remains in custody at the Jefferson County Detention Facility.