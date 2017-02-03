BREAKING NEWS: Man who murdered his wife while high in 2014 reaches plea deal, watch a live report on CBS4 News at Noon (Full Story)

Man Accused In RTD Guard Killing Appears In Court

February 3, 2017 11:30 AM
DENVER (AP/CBS4) — A 37-year-old man accused of killing an RTD guard appeared briefly in court Friday under heavy security and was officially charged with first-degree murder.

Joshua Cummings wore a red jail jumpsuit and had his arms and legs shackled as he faced Judge Martin Egelhoff.

He answered “Yes sir” when the judge asked him if he understood his rights. He struggled a bit to sign a document on an electronic tablet because of the restraints.

Before he was led out of the courtroom he asked his lawyer for help getting a Quran, saying jail officials had been “dragging their feet.”

When asked after the hearing for a motive, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said the shooting is still being investigated.

Scott Von Lanken, of Loveland, was shot Tuesday night near Union Station.

