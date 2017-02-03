Denver Police To Host Final Use Of Force Community Meeting

February 3, 2017 4:08 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police will host their final of three community meetings Saturday morning.

The police department is taking public input on the department’s new use of force policy.

A draft was released last month. The policy includes new rules for police shooting at moving vehicles and guidelines for officers to try and de-escalate situations before using force.

There is one more meeting planned on Saturday at the Red Shield Community Center in Denver.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Location: Red Shield Community Center
2915 N. High Street
Denver, CO 80205

