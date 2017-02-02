DENVER (CBS4)– Some state lawmakers want to get rid of Free Speech zones on college campuses across Colorado because they claim what is set up to protect students could actually hurt them.
A group of Republican lawmakers want to get rid of the zones at state-funded colleges and universities in Colorado.
They say the zones, which are often set up for political protests, may actually have a chilling effect.
“If you say we have Free Speech, and you say Free Speech but it has to happen right over here, after you leave that little ring, what do you have? Not Free Speech?” asked Sen. Tim Neville, a Republican representing Littleton.
Senate Bill SB17-062 would allow students to file a lawsuit against the school if they felt their Free Speech rights were violated.
The bill is expected to face an uphill battle in the state House which is controlled by Democrats.