Chain-Reaction Crashes Take Place In Icy Conditions

DENVER (CBS4) – Icy weather conditions left challenging road conditions across the Denver metro area Thursday morning.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation urged drivers to give themselves extra time in their commutes.

“Roads that appear wet can actually be coated with an icy glaze due to the rain and freezing temperatures that have continued since Wednesday night,” CDOT wrote in a prepared statement.

An unusually high number of accidents took place during the morning commute as light, freezing drizzle continued to fall.

Road crews have been treating roadways to eliminate the sheet of ice that’s present in many places.

A driver in Lakewood said she was shaken when her car started sliding on West Yale Avenue on the hill leading down to South Joslin Court.

“I was starting to come up over the hill and I saw a wreck below it and I was already going slow anyway and I couldn’t stop,” Sally Scott told CBS4. “I pressed my clutch down and my regular brake and pushed it into first gear and I was still sliding down this hill. And so I threw out my emergency brake and then I had to hit the curb to stop me from hitting the wreck below me.”

Below her was the scene of a group of chain-reaction crashes.

“The roads don’t look that bad but they’re very dangerous,” Scott said.