Decks Collapse Under The Weight Of Heavy Snow

By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Snow and ice that measured in feet, not inches, last month continue to plague homeowners dealing with roof and deck collapses.

Officials are warning second homeowners- a large percentage in Summit County neighborhoods- to take action to get snow removed before the next wave of powder hits this weekend.

Splintered deck beams and a pile of concrete hard snow lie in a pile after the deck collapsed on the front yard area at a home in the Wildernest area.

Mark Mannheimer is a CBS4 Weather Watcher and lives just up the street from where the deck collapsed. He sent CBS4 photos of the damage moments after it happened.

“Thank God nobody was on that porch,” Mannheimer said Thursday as he surveyed the damage with Mountain Newsroom reporter Matt Kroschel.

Mannheimer says while full-time residents for the most part are keeping up with the snow removal, many vacation properties remain buried.

Fire officials are worried as temperatures warmed this week and some of that snow melted. Now it is refreezing, adding even more weight.

“We have had 155 inches of snow this season, but 75 of it came in January,” he added.

Last month in Breckenridge an entire conference center roof collapsed under the weight of the snow, luckily no one was inside when the roof came down.

