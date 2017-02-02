Charges Include Robbery, Menacing, Kidnapping In Carjacking

DENVER (CBS4)– Police have identified the carjacking suspect who kept blocks of Cherry Creek North blocked off Wednesday afternoon.
Police say Alex Treutler refused to get out of a Mercedez Benz when the owner found him inside the car and called 911.
SWAT officers surrounded the car and after a couple of hours used rubber bullets to get Treutler, 55, under control. He was then taken into custody.
That kept the blocks surrounding the vehicle blocked off to traffic during the police activity. Bromwell Elementary was placed on lockout status until students were released into the custody of their parents and caregivers.
Treutler faces charges of robbery, menacing and kidnapping.