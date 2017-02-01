BREAKING NEWS: Sources say the RTD security guard slaying suspect was found with Muslim documents (More)

Opinions Wanted In Hanging Lake Parking, Overcrowding

February 1, 2017 4:21 PM
Carbondale Town Hall, Glenwood Springs, Hanging Lake, Hanging Lake Trail, Roaring Fork Transit Authorities, White River National Forest

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The overcrowding and parking issues at the popular Hanging Lake Trail east of Glenwood Springs are the subject of a meeting in hopes of finding solutions.

Roaring Fork Transit Authorities are considering a range of solutions that include limiting visitor numbers and a shuttle system.

Nearly two years ago, a gate was installed at the trail head that is closed when the 112-space lot is full. The Forest Service manages the parking during high-use times.

The White River National Forest said that Hanging Lake had 137,000 visitors last year.

According to the Post Independent, the RFTA board meeting is scheduled for 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at Carbondale Town Hall. The public is invited to attend.

