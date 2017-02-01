2 In Custody After Shooting By Multiple Parties

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Fort Collins are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night.
The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Worthington Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.
“When officers responded to the Worthington Avenue residence, they located a male and female with gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement.
According to police, Katlyn Mitchell and Cameron Salazar were transported to area hospitals for treatment and were later released.
“Investigators learned that Mitchell and Salazar had been in communication with Able Maki and two juveniles earlier in the evening. Maki and the juveniles came to the residence and a physical disturbance ensued,” police said.
Shot were fired by multiple people. Later one of the juveniles reported to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Salazar, 22, was arrested for first-degree assault; and Maki, 21, was arrested for first-degree assault and attempted aggravated robbery.
Additional Information From Fort Collins Police Services
Anyone with information about this incident who has not already spoken to officers is asked to contact Detective Chris Wagner at 970-416-2751 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.