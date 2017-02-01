BREAKING NEWS: Sources say the RTD security guard slaying suspect was found with Muslim documents (More)

Clifton Woman Receives Valentine’s Day Cards Of Inspiration

February 1, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: Clifton, Mesa County, Shirley O'Keefe, Valentine's Day

CLIFTON, Colo. (CBS4)– People across the country are making sure a woman in Colorado knows she is loved this Valentine’s Day.

Shirley O’Keefe lives in Clifton, between Grand Junction and Palisade. She suffers from a failing heart and kidneys.

O’Keefe keeps proving doctors wrong and living longer than expected. Her latest goal is to make it past Valentine’s Day.

Her niece posted her aunt’s goal on Facebook and now cards are pouring in from around the country.

“Happy Valentine’s Day. You are an inspiration. You are in our thoughts and prayers,” said O’Keefe’s niece as she read a card.

Anyone is welcome to send O’Keefe a card to 3235 Downey Court, East Apt. B, Clifton, CO 81520.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia