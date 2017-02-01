Clifton Woman Receives Valentine’s Day Cards Of Inspiration

CLIFTON, Colo. (CBS4)– People across the country are making sure a woman in Colorado knows she is loved this Valentine’s Day.
Shirley O’Keefe lives in Clifton, between Grand Junction and Palisade. She suffers from a failing heart and kidneys.
O’Keefe keeps proving doctors wrong and living longer than expected. Her latest goal is to make it past Valentine’s Day.
Her niece posted her aunt’s goal on Facebook and now cards are pouring in from around the country.
“Happy Valentine’s Day. You are an inspiration. You are in our thoughts and prayers,” said O’Keefe’s niece as she read a card.
Anyone is welcome to send O’Keefe a card to 3235 Downey Court, East Apt. B, Clifton, CO 81520.