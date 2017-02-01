CBS Launches Crime Thriller ‘Training Day’

Catch 'Training Day' Thursdays On CBS4 At 9 p.m. February 1, 2017 8:34 PM

“Training Day” is a crime thriller that begins 15 years after the events of the feature film, about a young, idealistic police officer who is tapped to go undercover in an elite squad of the LAPD, where he partners with a morally ambiguous veteran detective.

Detective Frank Rourke is the head of the Special Investigation Section (S.I.S), and often operates in the gray area to hunt the city’s most dangerous criminals. Kyle Craig is a heroic young officer who is assigned as Rourke’s trainee to spy on him and report on his off-book methods.

