Protesters Take To Streets Along Front Range

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of protesters took to the streets along the Front Range on Tuesday hoping to spread their message.

In Fort Collins, hundreds of people took to the streets to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Many carried signs reading, “Love Not Hate” and “Build Bridges Not Walls.”

In Denver, demonstrators gathered outside Sen. Cory Gardner’s office to rally against Trump Administration policies.

They hope to encourage the Republican senator to block Trump’s cabinet nominees.