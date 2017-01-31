Colorado House OK’s Resolution On Travel Ban

DENVER (AP) — President Donald Trump’s immigration restrictions have spilled into Colorado’s Legislature, with the Democrat-led House approving a symbolic measure urging its repeal.

Rep. Chris Hansen of Denver says Colorado welcomed more than 8,000 refugees in the past four years and that “we cannot turn our back on that legacy.”

Trump suspended the U.S. refugee program and all entries from seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days to review security screening procedures.

Republican Rep. Patrick Neville said Trump’s order is “simply a temporary halt from some of the most dangerous areas.”

Several Republicans joined Democrats in Tuesday’s vote. The resolution will be considered by the Republican-led Senate, where leaders insist that immigration is a federal issue, not one for the statehouse.

