Best Low Carb Dishes In Denver

By Deborah Flomberg

If your New Years resolutions include dropping a bit of weight or looking to at least eat a bit healthier, you may want to consider some variation of a lower carb diet. There are so many popular diets out there, including gluten free and paleo options, both of which are great for low carbers. Whether you’re looking for something new to try or you’re seeking some variation in your already-successful diet, here are a few great options for your next trip out to eat.

Root Down

1600 W. 33rd Ave.

Denver, CO 80211

(303) 993-4200

www.rootdowndenver.com

In the North Denver/Highlands neighborhood, Root Down is one of the most popular hot spots around. The packed restaurant focuses on a globally-influenced menu with a big feature on organic, natural and locally-sourced foods. There is also a huge selection of low-carb and gluten-free options – in fact, nearly any dietary need can be met at Root Down. For a truly tasty dinner, try the low-carb and totally bread-free Kashmiri Chicken, served with green chili grit cake, Lacinato kale and a green curry sauce. Or go for the Korean BBQ Short Rib, with Napa cabbage Kimchi, Yam noodles, salt roasted turnips, marinated mushrooms and a fried egg and pear-daikon salad.

City O’ City

206 E. 13th Ave.

Denver, CO 80203

(303) 831-6443

www.cityocitydenver.com

Vegetarians in Denver already know about City O’ City and the wonderful menu of dietary-friendly options. But you may not know that there is a lot here that anyone that is both meat-free and grain-free can enjoy. Try the newest menu item on the list, the Chicken and Waffles. Made with a chicken-fried cauliflower and a gluten-free waffle served up with carrot bacon and chipotle chili sauce. Or try the Cauliflower Chorizo Tacos for a spiced cauliflower option with chipotle aioli, chimichurri slaw and vegan sour gram, served on corn tortillas, so it’s perfect for any low-carb diet.

Modern Market

900 16th St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 534-0190

www.modernmarket.com

Everything at Modern Market is fresh and nearly everything is made from scratch. From the dough used for pizzas to salad dressings and more, which means everything here can be prepared to suit just about any diet, including low-carb or gluten free. They have an incredible salad selection, featuring lots of every type of ingredient possible, but it’s the homemade soup selection, which are all gluten free (so naturally lower in carbs) and packed with flavor. Try the Green Chicken Chili or the Curry Yellow Split Pea or the classic flavor of the Tomato Basil. It’s the perfect bowl of warmth for any cold winter day in Colorado.

Beast + Bottle

719 E. 17th Ave.

Denver, CO 80203

(303) 623-3223

www.beastandbottle.com

If you’re looking for high-end dining, you can still enjoy a low carb diet. Denver’s Beast + Bottle is one example of elegant dining ready to cater to any dietary needs. Low carb-ers will love the King Salmon Crudo with roasted Meyer lemon, Moroccan black olive and fennel and you’ll definitely want to try the b + b meat board, which features house-made terrines and cured meats with a tasty assortment of cheeses and pickles. There’s also the Charred octopus crostini with leeks and porcini-sherry vinaigrette. Really, there are so many delicious options for a low carb diet here, you’ll want to make Beast + Bottle a regular stop on your weekend rotations.

Zengo

1610 Little Raven St.

Denver, CO 80202

(720) 904-0965

www.richardsandoval.com/zengodenver

Asian concept restaurants are a surprisingly great place for anyone seeking low carb options and Zengo is an excellent option with a robust menu and plenty of choices. Everything on the menu is marked with a “G” if it contains gluten, so that’s a great indicator of which dishes to avoid. Most of the options are rice-based, and many low carb diets suggest staying away from rice as well, but the excellent sashimi menu here is perfect. You can enjoy truly fresh sashimi (sans-rice) including salmon, yellowfin tuna, yellow tail, seabass and eel. There is also a really tasty Pumpkin Curry here that you’ll want to try, made with bok choy, coconut milk, curry oil and fried shallot.