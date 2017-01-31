Barr Lake SP To Hold 5th Bald Eagle Festival

BARR LAKE STATE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Bald eagles migrate to the Denver metro area each winter, many of them nesting in and around our state parks.

So many call Barr Lake home that the state park is holding their fifth Bald Eagle Festival.

Love is in the air at the 5th Bald Eagle Festival at Barr Lake SP (https://t.co/T2WmcdNrVh) our national bird's breeding nest for > 25 yrs! pic.twitter.com/EmNr8th2dW — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) January 31, 2017

The festival will happen Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP by calling 303-659-6005.

Crafts for the kids, a live raptor presentation, and construction of a “Build It Big!” life-sized bald eagle nest with a naturalist, as well as a three mile round-trip hike, are some of the activities available.

Weather permitting, a guest shuttle will be available.