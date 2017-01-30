R Line Service Will Start Next Month

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The highly anticipated R Line will begin service at the end of next month.

RTD’s R Line will run 22 miles from the Lincoln Station in Douglas County north along Interstate 225 to Peoria Station in Aurora. Service will start Feb. 24.

The line will connect riders to locations like Anschutz Medical Campus with Children’s Hospital and the new VA Hospital. It will also stop at the Aurora Metro Center.

At the Peoria Station, riders can connect to the A Line heavy commuter rail to Denver International Airport or Union Station.