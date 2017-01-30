COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Todd Davis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

R Line Service Will Start Next Month

January 30, 2017 5:10 PM
Filed Under: Aurora, I-225, Lincoln Station, Peoria Station, R Line, RTD

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The highly anticipated R Line will begin service at the end of next month.

RTD’s R Line will run 22 miles from the Lincoln Station in Douglas County north along Interstate 225 to Peoria Station in Aurora. Service will start Feb. 24.

Copter4 flew over the R Line in Aurora (credit: CBS)

The line will connect riders to locations like Anschutz Medical Campus with Children’s Hospital and the new VA Hospital. It will also stop at the Aurora Metro Center.

At the Peoria Station, riders can connect to the A Line heavy commuter rail to Denver International Airport or Union Station.

